Tuesday's explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the city.

The huge blast at Beirut port has killed at least 137 people, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 wounded, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Tuesday's explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final number of those dead could yet rise significantly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)