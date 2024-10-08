Pic Shows Couple Celebrating Wedding Anniversary Under Iranian Missiles, Internet Has Questions

The photo has sparked a mix of reactions, from amusement to scepticism.

A Lebanese couple's wedding anniversary celebration took an unexpected turn on October 2 when Iran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Amidst the dramatic display, the couple captured an incredible photo, which quickly went viral on social media. The image showed the couple embracing, with alleged Iranian missiles streaking across the background. The husband jokingly thanked Iran for making their anniversary unforgettable, tagging his wife @farahsai.

''Thank you Iran for making it a truly happy anniversary,'' he wrote on X.

See the image here:

Thank you Iran for making it a truly happy anniversary💥@farahsaipic.twitter.com/ztu6aUfguj — chafic (@Chaf97) October 1, 2024

The photo has sparked a mix of reactions, from amusement to scepticism. Many social media users questioned the photo's authenticity, suggesting it might have been edited or manipulated to appear as if it was taken during the Iranian attack. Despite the controversy, congratulations poured in for the couple's anniversary, with many praising their sense of humour and creativity.

One user wrote, ''It is a clear joke the couple made to celebrate their wedding anniversary.'' Another said, ''I know y'all gonna flaunt this picture throughout your life. Happy anniversary to both of you, Stay blessed.''

A third commented, ''Fake photo,'' while another called it "Photoshopped." A fourth added, ''It's clearly edited is this some joke cos the land looks exactly how it would look at the time haha not to mention the 1$ editing.''

Iran launched missiles at Israel last Tuesday as alarms sounded across the country and civilians rushed for shelter. Iran said the attack on Israel was a response to the killings of Guards commander and other leaders. Earlier, the Israeli military had announced that any ballistic missile strike from Iran was expected to be widespread and told the public to shelter in safe rooms in the event of an attack. The firing of missiles came after Israeli troops launched ground raids into Lebanon, in the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago.

