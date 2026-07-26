"Assess Security Risks": Centre's Black Sea Advisory To Indian Sailors

The government has advised citizens to carefully assess the security situation before taking up employment in conflict-hit maritime zones, especially in the Black Sea region.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory flagging security risks in the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas.

"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the advisory read.

Those choosing to undertake such job offers should exercise utmost caution, the government added.

Read: 4 Indians Killed, 1 Critical After Attack On Ship At Odesa Port In Ukraine

The advisory follows the death of five Indians in two attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea region over the past week. In the latest strike yesterday, an Indian lost his life, while four others died in a similar attack on July 19.

The government had earlier condemned attacks on commercial shipping that put the lives of innocent civilians at risk.

In the latest advisory, the government said the situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.

"Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks. Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives," the government said.

Read: Indian Killed In Attack On Ship In Black Sea, Ministry Expresses Concern

Those seeking employment in conflict-hit regions must obtain comprehensive information from employers and ship operators regarding the vessel's intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures, it added.

"Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency," the advisory said.

The government also asked the Indian sailors to keep their family members informed of the itinerary and maintain regular contact.

Those in need of consular assistance have been advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region.