As US-Israel Bomb Iran, Former Israeli Defence Minister's "Good Luck" Post

Israel's former Minister of Defence posted a message of encouragement on X in the context of joint US-Israeli military strikes launched against Iran. Yoav Gallant's message read, "Good luck" in Hebrew and English, accompanied by Israeli and American flags.

The attached photo shows Gallant addressing a group of Israeli Air Force pilots or personnel in a hangar, with an F-15 fighter jet in the background.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other Iranian cities, with US President Donald Trump announcing the start of "major combat operations" aimed at Iran's military and regime. Iran responded with missile launches toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens there.

🇮🇱 בהצלחה

Good luck 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gZlGMY6x3Y — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) February 28, 2026

What Trump Said

"For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, Death to America, and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and the innocent people in many, many countries", Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social.

Calling the attacks a "noble mission", he said that they were necessary because of Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US.

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally -- again -- obliterated. We're going to annihilate their navy," Trump said.

He offered the military there "immunity" or "certain death" and told Iranians the "hour of your freedom is at hand."

What Netanyahu Said

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint attack was to "remove an existential threat posed" by Iran.

"Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," Netanyahu said.

US Military Buildup In Middle-East

Ahead of the strikes, Trump built up the largest U.S. military presence in the Middle East in decades. The arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers at the end of January bolstered the number of warships in the region.

The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and four accompanying destroyers later were dispatched from the Caribbean to head to the Middle East and are now in the Mediterranean.

The carriers and other ships have added more than 10,000 U.S. troops to the region. The military also has a variety of other troops in the Middle East, notably at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts thousands of service members.

Plus, hundreds of fighter jets and other support aircraft necessary for launching a major attack on Iran have been sent to the region.

