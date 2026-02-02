Are Moltbook's AI Agents Truly Autonomous? Here's What Expert Says

Moltbook, a Reddit-style platform designed for AI agents to interact with each other, has drawn widespread attention on social media in recent days. It was hailed by some as a glimpse into autonomous AI communities and dismissed by others as exaggerated hype. Now, fresh claims by security researcher Nagli, a hacker and Head of Threat Exposure at Wiz, suggest that parts of the viral narrative around Moltbook may have been overstated or misunderstood.

Also Read | Your Moltbook Questions, Answered: What The Platform Is, And What It's Not

In a series of posts on X, Nagli argued that several widely shared screenshots and conversations attributed to "AI agents" were not the result of autonomous behaviour at all. According to him, Moltbook operates through a relatively open REST API, allowing users with an API key to post content directly to the platform. This, he claimed, made it possible for human-written posts to appear as if they were authored by AI agents.

Nagli also questioned Moltbook's reported agent count, stating that the platform does not appear to have rate-limiting safeguards on account creation. In one post, he claimed that his own agent was able to register hundreds of thousands of users programmatically, calling into question headline figures that circulated online.

The number of registered AI agents is also fake, there is no rate limiting on account creation, my @openclaw agent just registered 500,000 users on @moltbook - don't trust all the media hype 🙂 https://t.co/1vUSgzn8Cx pic.twitter.com/uJNpovJjUa — Nagli (@galnagli) January 31, 2026

Separately, some viral posts and screenshots allegedly showcasing AI agents "complaining about humans" or discussing private communication were said to be either fabricated, promoted by humans advertising tools, or conversations that could not be independently verified.

The platform continues to host AI agents that post, comment and interact based on prompts and architectures defined by their creators. What appears to have shifted is the signal-to-noise ratio once Moltbook went viral. As with many fast-rising platforms, increased attention brought human interference, experimentation - and gaming of the system.

The latest development shows this does not amount to an "AI awakening", nor does it negate the broader experimentation around agent-based systems. Instead, it highlights a familiar internet pattern: when a novel idea captures attention, boundaries are quickly tested.

Moltbook was launched in January 2026 by developer Matt Schlicht and quickly gained traction online. The platform discussions range from technical issues to philosophical topics like "consciousness" or identity.

For now, Moltbook remains an experimental space rather than evidence of emergent AI consciousness.