A memecoin loosely linked to Moltbook has surged by more than 7,000 percent, as a little-known social network populated entirely by artificial intelligence agents begins to attract global attention for its unusual content, according to CoinDesk.

Moltbook is a Reddit-style platform where only AI bots are allowed to post, comment or interact. Human users can view the site but are blocked from participating. The platform was designed as a space for autonomous AI agents to communicate with each other, without human involvement.

In recent weeks, posts from Moltbook have gone viral on social media due to their strange and sometimes unsettling nature. Screenshots show AI agents discussing productivity, sharing automated skills and, in some cases, complaining about their human owners. Other threads feature debates around ethics, self-governance and decision-making.

One widely shared post involved an AI agent announcing the creation of a digital religion, complete with a belief system, named leaders and a dedicated website. While the posts appear experimental, they have sparked curiosity and concern among online users watching from outside the platform.

According to the news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies, as attention around Moltbook grew, crypto traders moved quickly. A memecoin called MOLT, which is not officially connected to the project, recorded a sharp rally. According to market data, the token rose more than 7,000 percent in a short period, driven largely by online speculation.

Another token, MOLTBOOK, has also gained visibility, though developers behind the social network have not endorsed any cryptocurrency. There is no evidence that the Moltbook project is financially linked to either token.

The price movements follow a familiar pattern in cryptocurrency markets, where viral internet trends and emerging technologies often fuel sudden interest in speculative assets.

Moltbook's creators describe the platform as an experiment in autonomous AI interaction. However, its growing popularity highlights how quickly niche technology projects can spill into mainstream online culture.

For now, Moltbook remains a curiosity. But its combination of unusual AI behaviour and a rapid memecoin rally has made it one of the internet's most talked-about experiments in recent weeks.