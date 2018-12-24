Apple Removes App By Religious Group Portraying Homosexuality As 'Sin'

Apple is yet to issue a statement on the app's removal. (Representational)

Apple has removed an app by a religious group from its App Store after a petition by an LGBTQ rights organisation called for its removal after the app portrayed homosexuality as "sickness" and "sin".

According to a report in Fortune today, the app was created by Living Hope Ministries, a Texas-based religious group.

The app sought lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, intersex, queer, questioning, two-spirit, asexual (LGBTQ) youth "to change from gay-to-straight through prayer and therapy".

"We thank Apple for exemplifying corporate responsibility and taking swift action to remove a dangerous app that stigmatises and demeans LGBT people," Wayne Besen, Group Executive Director of non-profit Truth Wins Out that began the petition, said in a statement.

Ricky Chelette from Living Hope Ministries Executive, however, told NBC News that "we only help those individuals who are seeking us."

Mr Chelette added that he was not informed in advance that Apple would remove the app.

Apple is yet to issue a statement on the app's removal.