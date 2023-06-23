Angry Over Slow Wi-Fi, Singapore Man Tries To Strangle Landlady

The incident happened in May but reported recently.

A man in Singapore confronted his landlady after he flew into a rage over slow Wi-Fi speed in his apartment, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). The man, identified as Li Xin, first had an argument with his 61-year-old landlady on Wednesday after which he pulled out a knife, threatened to kill her entire family and then tried to strangle her. The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal intimidation with the intent to cause death and one charge of causing hurt by choking his landlord's neck, the outlet further said.

Mr Li was working as a hotel housekeeper and was sentenced to five months' jail.

SCMP quoted Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Ashley Poh as saying that the incident took place on May 16. Mr Li was drinking and playing a game on his mobile phone and reportedly got angry over slow speed.

He then went to the room of the landlady and asked her to come out. As an argument broke out, Mr Li pulled out a knife with a 14cm blade and pulled the elderly woman into his room where he slammed her onto the bed.

The Chinese national then proceeded to strangle her.

Today Online said the landlady was able to somehow calm the man down. At that moment, another tenant named Ji Zhaoliang reportedly called Mr Li and the landlady shouted to ask why Mr Ji did not return to the apartment after work and told him to get back quickly.

After the call, Mr Li responded to her query about Mr Ji's delay and said, "Because I told him I will be killing all your family and all of you."

Finally, it was Mr Ji who intervened and stopped Mr Li after he came back home.

When he was produced before the court, asked the judge to show leniency since he was not aware of Singapore's tough laws. For causing hurt by strangling, Mr Li could have been jailed for up to three years or fined US $3,730, or both.