TV Host Andy Cohen Apologies For Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

Kater Middleton recently announced that she is battling cancer.

Television host and producer Andy Cohen has apologised for spreading conspiracy theories regarding the health of Kate Middleton, before she announced that she is battling cancer.

During his SiriusXM show 'Andy Cohen Live', Cohen said, “We have been off the air for a week and I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate. I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty' during that whole conversation and they were right,” he added.

“I wish I had kept my mouth shut. We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.” It was announced in February that King Charles was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.





Cohen's apology comes after his comments on a viral video that supposedly showed the princess out with her husband, Prince William. In response to the video, Cohen had remarked, "That ain't Kate."

Late-night show host Stephen Colbert had also mocked the rumours surrounding the princess' absence, suggesting it may be related to alleged infidelity by Prince William.

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair,” he said. So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me - the Marchioness of Cholmondeley - what a beautiful name!”

Andy Cohen had further fueled the affair rumours by suggesting that Prince William's actions mirrored those of his father, King Charles, who had an affair with Queen Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana.