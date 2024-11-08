YouTuber Famous For Drag Racing Videos Dies In High-Speed BMW Car Crash

A 25-year-old influencer and YouTuber, famous for his drag-racing videos, died in a car crash early Wednesday morning on the Nassau Expressway in Queens, New York. Andre Beadle, known online as 1Stockf30, was reportedly driving eastbound “at a high rate of speed” in a 2023 BMW when he lost control of the vehicle, New York police confirmed.



Police shared he “veered to the right,” going off the right side of the road and into the shoulder, where his vehicle collided with a metal pole, authorities told People magazine. Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 1:12 am, and Beadle was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead. The Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the incident.



Mr Beadle, who had 59,500 YouTube subscribers and nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram, frequently shared content on street racing and his experiences with high-performance cars. In a video titled “I'm bringing the M240 back to the streets + Trackhawk vs 1Stock Corvette $10,000 race,” he took his BMW to get it serviced in preparation for an upcoming race.

Some of Mr Beadle's videos, filmed alongside other popular street racers, included disclaimers urging viewers to “follow the road code and drive with care.”



In June, Mr Beadle revealed in a video that he previously crashed his BMW at “170 mph.”



Fans and supporters have been invited to gather at Haffen Park on Friday, November 8, at 4:30 pm for a balloon release in his honour.

“Bring some balloons and come celebrate life with the young legend and trendsetter,” read a post shared to Mr Beadle's Instagram on Wednesday. The tribute described him as “driven by passion” and “fueled by the thrill,” adding, “May you find the ultimate track among the stars.”