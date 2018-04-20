In Indonesia, Couples Whipped For Showing Affection In Public

Only last year, President Joko Widodo called for an end to public whippings in Aceh (AFP)

Thousands of people hurled abuses and jeered at the group being flogged (AFP)

A group of amorous couples and alleged sex workers were publicly whipped for breaking Islamic law in Indonesia's Aceh Friday, just a week after the province pledged to move the widely condemned practice indoors.More than a thousand people, including dozens of tourists from neighbouring Malaysia, jeered and screamed abuse at the group as they were flogged outside a mosque in the capital Banda Aceh.