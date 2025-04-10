"Those Who Misbehaved With...": Amit Shah On Extraditon Of Tahawwur Rana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 terror attacks, is a "big success" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's diplomacy.

He also took a veiled dig at Congress, without taking its name, saying the "governments under whose rule the bomb blasts took place could not bring him back".

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where innocent people were killed, and is expected to stand trial in India.

जिन लोगों ने भी भारत की ज़मीन और भारत के लोगों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया है, उन सभी को देश के क़ानून के अधीन भारत लाना भारत सरकार का दायित्व है। ताहववुर राणा की वापसी मोदी सरकार की कूटनीति की बहुत बड़ी सफलता है, क्योंकि जिन सरकारों के शासन में बम धमाके हुए, वे उसे वापस नहीं ला पाए:… — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) April 9, 2025

"It is the responsibility of the Indian government to bring back all those who have misbehaved with the land and people of India under the law of the country. The return of Tahawwur Rana is a big success of the Modi government's diplomacy, because the governments under whose rule the bomb blasts took place could not bring him back," Office of Amit Shah said in a post on social media platform X.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

"The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, stated.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was originally lodged by the NIA in Delhi following the deadly November 2008 attacks in which over 160 people were killed.

The ongoing extradition process pertains to that case. However, officials clarified that it is yet to be determined whether Mumbai Police can seek his custody for any local investigation linked to the attacks.

"Only after examining the grounds of extradition will it be clear whether custody can be sought by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this matter," sources said.

Sources added that the Mumbai Police has not received any formal communication so far regarding Rana's transfer to the city for questioning or judicial proceedings.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

