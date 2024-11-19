Amid Souring Ties With India, Canada's Latest Move Inconveniences Flyers

Amid growing tension between New Delhi and Ottawa, passengers travelling from Canada to India are being subjected to extra security screening now. This decision was announced by Canada's Transport Minister Anita Anand late on Monday evening, as part of new temporary protocols, implemented "out of an abundance of caution."

"Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India, Ms Anand was quoted as saying by Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Passengers "may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place.," she said.

The enhanced security protocols will be implemented by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), the agency responsible for screening passengers and their baggage before entering the restricted areas of Canadian airports.

In view of the new protocols, Air Canada has warned passengers bound for Indian destinations of longer security wait times and asked them to reach airports at least four hours before their scheduled departure.

"Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight," Hindustan Times reported citing a notification sent by Air Canada to flyers.

"To minimise any disruption to your travel plans, we recommend you arrive 4 hours prior to your flight's departure. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the notification added.

The move to enhance security protocols for travellers to India came a month after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCPM) claimed it had evidence of involvement of "agents", acting on behalf of the Indian government, involved in 'organised' crimes in Canada including extortion, intimidation, coercion and harassment.

India has denied the RCMP's allegations and said they were "simply not true". India also withdrew its High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma after dismissing Ottawa's allegations.

Since then, both countries have expelled each other's top diplomats. India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.