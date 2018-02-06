Amid Deepening Crisis, US Urges Maldives To Respect Democracy

"America stands with the people of Maldives," The National Security Council said in a tweet.
"The Maldivian government and military must respect the rule of law, freedom of expression, and democratic institutions. The world is watching," the council continued.
Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen on Monday gave sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects amid a tense standoff between the Supreme Court and the government.
