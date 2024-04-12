'America Will Always Want To Have Partnership With PM Modi': S Jaishankar

He also underlined the incidents that happened with students in America are not political

Highlighting the ties shared between India and the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that America will always want to have a partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that whosoever will be the President of the US will tend to have good relations with India.

Interacting with the students in Pune at the launch event of the Marathi translation of his book: 'Why Bharat Matters' today, Jaishankar spoke at length on India-US ties, and said, "Whosoever will be the President of America will have good relations with India, because America will always want to have a partnership with PM Modi."

Last month, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, held a meeting with International Trade Administration Assistant Secretary, Arun Venkatraman, and discussed ways to enhance the India-US trade relationship and the critical importance of this strategic partnership.

The US envoy also praised the role of the 'East West Center' in promoting ties between the United States, Asia, and the Pacific islands.

Mr Jaishankar, also underlined the incidents that happened with students in America are not political.

He said, "The incidents that happened with students in America are not political, we have told the Embassy to maintain maximum contact with the student community, all the cases are individual cases, there is no connection with each other."

Notably, multiple distressing incidents have been reported lately from the US involving Indian nationals or people of Indian origin.

As many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the first two months of 2024. 41-year-old Vivek Taneja also died after succumbing to assault injuries in Washington.

In February, an Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, faced a brutal attack in Chicago. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, as well as his wife in India.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the deaths of Indian students in the US and said that the cause of their deaths was more than one, adding that the investigations of two recent cases are underway, with Indian authorities taking up the issue with the concerned authorities in the US.

The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal while addressing the weekly press briefing on Friday, highlighted the unfortunate deaths of Indian students in the US.

Mentioning the data, Randhir Jaiswal said that some 10 Indian students have passed away since January.

"Since January, there have been some 10 Indian students who have passed away. One was a case of homicide which was registered against a vagrant person. This was the most unfortunate of Vivek Saini. Then, there was a case in which the victim was shot at," he said.

