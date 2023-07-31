Alleged Threats Made By Passenger Forces New Jersey-Bound Flight To Return To Boston

An investigation is ongoing, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A Delta plane bound for New Jersey was forced to return to Boston airport after a passenger allegedly made threats against the flight, New York Post reported. The incident happened at the Logan International Airport Sunday afternoon when an anonymous person reported to a New Jersey police agency that a man aboard Delta Airlines Flight 5770 had allegedly made threats regarding the plane's safety.

The plane turned back to Boston where Massport Fire and Massachusetts State Police Troopers escorted the man off the plane.

Authorities then conducted a thorough search of the passenger's two carry-on bags with the assistance of the State Police Bomb Squad and explosive-detecting K-9 units. However, no hazardous materials or devices were found.

The removed passenger also had no checked luggage.

“Delta Airlines Flight 5770, Boston to Newark, returned to Logan Airport this afternoon after an anonymous third party caller reported to a New Jersey police agency that a passenger aboard the plane had allegedly made threats related to the safety of the flight,” a State Police spokesperson said in a statement.

After the man was removed, the flight resumed on its path to New Jersey. According to Boston Herald, the man has not been charged.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Meanwhile, the flight took off again Sunday night en route to Newark Liberty International Airport, according to a flight tracker.

Republic Airways, the company operating Flight 5770 for Delta, expressed apologies to the affected passengers for the unexpected delay and for any disruption to their travel plans.