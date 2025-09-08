All About OpenAI's New AI-First Jobs Platform That Will Challenge LinkedIn

OpenAI is developing a new AI-powered jobs platform to connect individuals with AI skills to companies and organisations that need them.

The platform, set to launch by mid-2026, aims to act as a bridge between talent and employers, offering roles in automation, prompt engineering and other AI-driven fields. This initiative positions OpenAI as a potential competitor to LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional networking site.

How The OpenAI Jobs Platform Will Work

The OpenAI Jobs Platform uses AI-powered tools to match qualified candidates with employers. The platform will host experienced candidates at all levels while also creating opportunities for people seeking practical experience with AI applications.

OpenAI aims to help organisations, from major corporations to local governments, effectively leverage AI in their operations. According to Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, the platform is designed to give everyone, not just a privileged few, access to AI opportunities.

Significance Of The OpenAI Jobs Platform

OpenAI's new jobs platform represents a shift toward AI-first employment ecosystems. By combining skills training, certification, and AI-powered matching, the platform aims to:

Bridge the gap between AI expertise and organisational demand.

Provide higher-paying job opportunities for AI-skilled workers.

Support local businesses and governments in accessing AI talent.

Promote broader AI literacy across diverse socioeconomic groups.

A Direct Competitor To LinkedIn

The OpenAI Jobs Platform could challenge Microsoft-owned LinkedIn by offering AI-first talent matching. While Microsoft is OpenAI's largest investor, having reportedly invested $13 billion, the companies have an uneasy partnership, with Microsoft formally recognising OpenAI as a competitor in certain areas.

Alongside jobs matching, OpenAI's certification programs may also compete with LinkedIn Learning, which offers courses and certifications across business, technology, and creative fields.

OpenAI Academy

OpenAI has also announced the expansion of its OpenAI Academy, a free online learning platform. The academy will now offer AI fluency certifications spanning multiple levels, from foundational workplace skills to advanced prompt engineering.

Candidates can prepare for certification entirely within ChatGPT's Study mode, which provides interactive learning by questioning, hinting, and giving feedback instead of just delivering answers. Companies can integrate these certifications into their internal learning and development programs.

OpenAI plans to certify 10 million Americans in AI by 2030, collaborating with partners like Walmart.