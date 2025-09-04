Advertisement

Obama's LinkedIn Shows Trump's Photo. Here's Why

Obama's "Experience" section lists him as "President of the United States at the White House." Because the White House page is linked to that role, Trump's face automatically appears on Obama's profile.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Obama's LinkedIn Shows Trump's Photo. Here's Why
Barack Obama's LinkedIn profile now displays a photo of Donald Trump
  • Barack Obama's LinkedIn profile shows a photo of Donald Trump due to White House page linkage
  • LinkedIn uses the White House page image for Obama's President of the United States role
  • The profile mismatch gained 2.7 million views on X, attracting widespread amusement
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Former US President Barack Obama's LinkedIn profile has taken an unusual twist. It now displays a photo of current US President Donald Trump. While it looked like the former president had been hacked or was being trolled by his successor, the explanation is simpler: LinkedIn pulls images from the White House page, which currently uses Trump's photo as its display image.

Obama's "Experience" section lists him as "President of the United States at the White House." Because the White House page is linked to that role, Trump's face automatically appears on Obama's profile.

A post highlighting the odd mismatch racked up 2.7 million views on X, sparking a wave of amusement.

"Greatest troll of all time," one user wrote. Another said, "This kind of pettiness is why Trump's favorability drops by the day." A third joked, "Whoever made the decision needs an immediate raise!" while one more added, "The dudes on Trump's social media team are hilarious."

Obama, the 44th US president and a Democrat, has long been at odds with his Republican successor. Still, the pair were recently seen chatting at President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January, a moment that also caused much ado on social media.

Asked later about the clip, Trump answered, "I didn't realise how friendly it looked. I said, 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do. We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don't know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Barack Obama LinkedIn
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com