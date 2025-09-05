OpenAI Announces LinkedIn-Style Jobs Platform To Connect AI Talent With Employers

OpenAI has announced a new jobs platform aimed at connecting people adept at AI with businesses in need of their skills. This marks a big step in the company's efforts to expand AI literacy and job opportunities. The announcement, detailed in a blog post by Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, outlines the company's vision for bridging the gap between AI capabilities and the workforce.



The OpenAI Jobs Platform is designed to match qualified candidates with employers using AI-powered tools. According to Simo, the platform will host experienced candidates at all levels, while also creating opportunities for people looking to apply their AI skills in practical settings. The initiative targets not only major corporations but also local businesses and government bodies seeking AI expertise.



The platform will help people find the right jobs and help organisations of all sizes in using AI effectively, OpenAI said. It will also help local governments access AI talent to improve public services.



Alongside the Jobs Platform, OpenAI announced the launch of AI fluency certifications through the OpenAI Academy, its free online learning platform. The certifications will span multiple levels, from foundational AI skills for the workplace to advanced capabilities such as prompt engineering.



Candidates can prepare for certification using ChatGPT's Study mode, allowing them to learn and be tested entirely within the app. Companies can also integrate these certifications into their internal learning and development programmes.



OpenAI plans to certify 10 million Americans in AI by 2030, in collaboration with launch partners including Walmart. “At Walmart, we know the future of retail won't be defined by technology alone, it will be defined by people who know how to use it,” said John Furner, CEO of Walmart US, and added, “By bringing AI training directly to our associates, we're putting the most powerful technology of our time in their hands, giving them the skills to rewrite the playbook and shape the future of retail.”



The company said that upskilling programmes should be designed to deliver real benefits, like improved job opportunities and higher pay. OpenAI plans to align its training with employer needs to ensure skills meet market demand.



Simo underscored the broader vision that AI should empower a wide range of people, not just a privileged few. “If we want to put more power into the hands of more people, not just a fortunate few, we need to help everyone, at every level, take advantage of the opportunities that come with AI,” Simo wrote.