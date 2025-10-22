What Is ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI's AI-Powered "Super-Assistant" Web Browser

OpenAI on Tuesday launched ChatGPT Atlas, a new web browser built around its popular AI chatbot. This makes OpenAI a direct rival to Google Chrome, aiming to make browsing, searching, and online tasks more conversational, faster, and personalised.

What Is ChatGPT Atlas?

Atlas is a web browser with ChatGPT embedded throughout, allowing users to interact with the AI assistant directly on any webpage. No switching tabs or copy-pasting needed. It is designed to act as a "super-assistant," helping users complete tasks, find information, and manage their online activities more effectively.

Atlas is now available worldwide on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users, and in beta for Business users. Enterprise and Edu users can access it if enabled by their plan administrator. Windows, iOS, and Android versions are coming soon.

How To Install ChatGPT Atlas On MacOS

Go to chatgpt.com/atlas and click Download for macOS.

Open the downloaded .dmg file and drag the ChatGPT Atlas icon into your Applications folder.

Open ChatGPT Atlas from your Applications folder or use Spotlight search.

Log in with your existing ChatGPT account or create a new one.

You can import bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history from your current browser during setup.

Features Of ChatGPT Atlas

Built-In Memory: ChatGPT can remember past interactions and browsing context. For example, it can summarise job listings you viewed or recall notes from previous research. These memories are optional and fully controllable. You can view, archive, or delete them anytime.

Agent Mode: ChatGPT can now act on your behalf while you browse. It can research, analyse, automate tasks, plan events, and even help book appointments. This mode is available in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users.

Seamless Setup: Switching to Atlas is easy. Users can import bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history from their current browser, making the transition smooth.

Safety And Privacy

OpenAI has put safeguards in Atlas to prevent misuse. ChatGPT cannot run code, download files, or access other apps on your computer. Users can also run Agent Mode in a "logged-out" state to limit access to sensitive sites. While risks remain, like potential hidden malicious instructions, OpenAI says it has implemented strong protective measures and will continue monitoring for vulnerabilities.

Setting Atlas As Your Default Browser