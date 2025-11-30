All About Norovirus, A "Winter Vomiting Disease" That's Spreading Rapidly In US

Cases of norovirus, commonly known as the "winter vomiting disease," have been rising in the United States in recent weeks, CBS News reported, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis. The virus spreads primarily through contact, which is present in the vomit or faeces of an infected person. A person can continue spreading the virus for up to two weeks after they start feeling better.

What are the Symptoms?

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Cases in the United States

As per the CDC, 14% of norovirus tests are now positive, up from 7% just three months ago. The report further added that more than 2,700 cases were conducted that week. It means around 380 cases of norovirus were diagnosed in that period.

In the US, about 2,500 outbreaks of norovirus are reported each year. It leads to over 100,000 hospitalisations and about 900 deaths per year.

As per the CDC, those 65 and older are the most likely to die from norovirus, and young children and those with compromised immune systems are also at a higher risk.

Data from WastewaterSCAN, a Stanford University-led tracking tool, shows that norovirus levels in wastewater have risen to 69% nationwide since October, especially in states like Louisiana, Michigan and Indiana.

"Right now, we're in the high category for norovirus at the national level," Amanda Bidwell, scientific program manager for WastewaterSCAN, told NBC News.

The number of cases is lower compared to last year's spike. "We have three years of data to kind of show that we have this strong seasonal pattern," she said. "But I can't say right now how big of a peak it will be."

What are the preventive tips?

Experts advise washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom and before eating.

Use bleach-based cleaners on high-touch surfaces to disinfect. Also, avoid close contact and stay at home if you're sick, and avoid preparing food for others.

One must practice food safety, including cooking shellfish thoroughly, washing fruits and vegetables, and avoiding raw or undercooked foods.

Staying hydrated is a must by drinking plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.