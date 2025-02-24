All About Dan Bongino, Donald Trump's Pick As FBI Chief Kash Patel's Deputy

US President Joe Biden has appointed Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent turned conservative commentator, as the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A radio talk show host, Bongino would serve under Kash Patel who took oath as the FBI director on February 22.

Announcing Bongino's appointment on his Truth Social platform, President Trump drew attention to the new FBI deputy director's background in law enforcement and his strong political ties.

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best-ever Director, Kash Patel," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York's Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!" Trump added.

Bongino's selection places two staunch Trump allies atop the nation's premier federal law enforcement agency at a time when Democrats are concerned that the president could seek to target his adversaries.

About Dan Bongino

Bongino, 49, has a Master's degree in psychology from the City University of New York (CUNY) and has done an MBA from Penn State. He worked for the New York Police Department from 1997 through 1999, before joining the Secret Service, where he worked on the protective details of Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Bongino began doing commentary on Fox News more than a decade ago and had a Saturday night show with the network from 2021 to 2023. He is now a host of The Dan Bongino Show, one of the most popular podcasts, according to Spotify.

For a few years following Rush Limbaugh's death in 2021, he was also chosen for a radio show in the same time slot as the famous commentator. Bongino has also penned best-selling books and gained fame as a conservative pundit.

He also ran for a US Senate seat in Maryland in 2012 and for congressional seats in 2014 and 2016 in Maryland and Florida, after moving in 2015. He lost all three races.

During his run for FBI, Bongino will work as Kash Patel's Deputy, who has signalled his intent to reshape the bureau, including by relocating hundreds of employees from its Washington headquarters and placing greater emphasis on the FBI's traditional crime-fighting duties.

The deputy director serves as the FBI's second-in-command and is traditionally a career agent responsible for the bureau's day-to-day law enforcement operations.

Support To Trump

Bongino became one of the leading personalities in the Make America Great Again political movement to spread false information about the 2020 election.

During an interview last fall, Bongino asked Trump to commit to forming a commission to reform the Secret Service, calling it a "failed" agency and criticizing it for the two assassination attempts last year.

"That guy should have been nowhere near you," Bongino said about the man who authorities say camped outside Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida before he was spotted with a rifle.