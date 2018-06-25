Ali Zafar Files 1 Billion Defamation Over Sexual Harassment Charges Ali Zafar has said in the notice that Ms Shafi had caused "tremendous injury" to his "reputation, goodwill, livelihood"

It was April that Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to publicly accuse Ali Zafar of sexual harassment. (File) Lahore: Actor-singer Ali Zafar has filed a defamation suit in a district court in Lahore against singer Meesha Shafi, who accused him of sexual harassment two months ago on social media. The suit claims damages of Rs 1 billion.



Filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 on Saturday, Mr Zafar has said in the notice that Ms Shafi had caused "tremendous injury" to his "reputation, goodwill, livelihood" through "false, slanderous and defamatory" allegations, according to Geo News.



The suit reads: "As the defamatory statements are patently false, it can only be concluded that this malicious campaign has been launched against the plaintiff as part of a motivated conspiracy to tarnish the plaintiff's good image through making false accusations.



"The defendant has associated herself with the global #MeToo movement, with one of the launchers of the #MeToo movement Rose McGowan labeling the defendant as 'a heroine for our times'."



Earlier, Ms Shafi had confirmed she had received a legal notice sent by Mr Zafar's counsel, asking the singer-cum-actor to delete her tweet alleging harassment and issue an apology on Twitter, failing which he would file a Rs 1 billion defamation case against her.



to publicly accuse Mr Zafar of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".



Mr Zafar had denied the allegations, saying he would take the matter through the courts of law.



