AI-Made LEGO Animation Portraying US Airman Rescue Over Iranian Territory Goes Viral

A new animated video is gaining attention online for its unique style and storytelling. The clip, made using AI and designed in a Lego format, shows a dramatic rescue scene and has quickly gone viral on social media.

A new AI-generated Lego-style animation depicting the dramatic rescue of an American airman shot down over Iranian territory has quickly gone viral on social media. The two-minute video, shared by Explosive Media on its X account, received widespread praise online.

Watch Video Here:

In 48 hours,

You learned the truth:

Everything for Epstein's pleasure

Soldiers thrown in the trash.



𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲! pic.twitter.com/KNUJ5RIBOi — Explosive Media (@ExplosiveMediaa) April 6, 2026

The video's caption states, "In 48 hours, You learned the truth: Everything for Epstein's pleasure Soldiers thrown in the trash."

The video depicts the American mission from the Iranian regime's perspective and features a fast-paced, action-packed story with Lego-style animations.

Social Media Reaction

The video is going viral on social media, and users are amazed seeing the LEGO video.

One user commented, "It looks like President Trump has been having sleepless nights!"

Another user noted, "The attention to detail is killing me."

"Definitely one of your best ones so far," added a third user.

According to CBS News, the actual mission involved US forces evacuate a weapons systems operator after his F 15E jet was shot down by Iran's air defences. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the "seriously wounded" airman was rescued with the support of Navy SEALs and additional special operations units.

