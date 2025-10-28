Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet, China Slams Trade 'Bullying' And Protectionism

China's vice president hit out at "bullying" and protectionism on Tuesday in a clear reference to the trade war with the United States, two days before the countries' leaders meet.

Han Zheng warned globalisation was under "serious strain" in an address to the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a major conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

"Rising trade protectionism, increasing unilateralism and bullying and deficiency in the multilateral governance system -- all these add to the uncertainty of the global political and economic landscape," Han said through a translator.

"We need to rise above differences in social systems and development stages, and look for commonalities on the basis of mutual respect," he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US leader Donald Trump are scheduled to meet on Thursday in South Korea to seek an agreement that would end the trade war.

Trump has threatened to impose further heavy tariffs on China from November 1, although on Monday, he said he had "respect" for Xi and was hopeful of striking a deal.

