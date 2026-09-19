After Slowdown Calls, Trump Says He Will Set Up 'AI Force', Name 'AI Czar'

After establishing the Space Force in 2019, US President Donald Trump is creating an "AI Force" to oversee the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), despite a wave of calls for a slowdown in AI development. He said that he will also announce an AI "czar" in the near future.

In a post on Truth Social, the 80-year-old president lashed out at critics of AI and data centres and said that he would not allow the "destruction" of the industry like liberals want.

"I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!", he wrote on Truth Social.

In his post, Trump claimed that the destruction of AI was one of the "many hoaxes" that the Democrats have been propagating. Along with it, he named the Russia-Ukraine war and global warming as hoaxes that have been "destroying" the United States.

Earlier in the day, Trump had argued that the words "artificial intelligence" are inaccurate and ineloquent and suggested that the term be changed to either Superior Intelligence, Extreme Intelligence or Superior Intelligence.

Anthropic CEO Calls For Slowing Development Of AI Models

Trump's announcement comes a week after the head of AI company Anthropic, Dario Amodei, called for a slowdown in the pace of development of AI models and for it to be closely monitored.

In an online essay, he wrote that the risks involved in developing AI were "serious" and that companies and governments should be given time to assess them.

This comes days after a former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon posted a series of warnings claiming that "AI could kill all humans."

"The people actually building today's most advanced AI believe it could wipe out humanity before the decade ends," he said.