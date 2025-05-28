"After Losing Wars, Pak Chose Terrorism To Target India": Indian Delegation In Congo

BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, part of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, scathingly criticised Pakistan, stating that it has repeatedly used terrorism as a weapon against India after losing three wars.

In a strongly worded statement at a joint conference, Mr Ahluwalia emphasized India's longstanding concerns about Pakistan's hostile actions, pointing out that after these conventional wars, Pakistan shifted its strategy to cross-border terrorism.

He further emphasized that terrorism poses a threat not only to India but to the entire world.

Mr Ahluwalia said, "India and Pakistan were declared in 1947... Since the beginning, Pakistan has been engaging in wars against India... The 1st war was in 1965, the 2nd in 1971,... the 3rd was in 1999. Pakistan was badly defeated in all three wars. They withdrew with the intervention of America... After being defeated in conventional wars, they have a new way of fighting India, which is cross-border terrorism... They are employing their people for terror activities in the name of Islam... They are getting complete support from the Pakistani army to sneak into our territory and destabilise... They failed. India is the 4th largest economy of the world, and they are reeling under poverty... Terrorism is like a monster... Today it is a threat to us, tomorrow it will be a threat to the entire world... All terror activities have a connection with Pakistan... They either get training or logistic support from there..."

Simultaneously, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj drew parallels between the pain of terrorism faced by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and India.

Referring to the recent attack in Pahalgam, she urged the DRC to publicly condemn Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism and its support for attacks on Indian lives.

"The colour of the blood of the 3000 lives lost in Goma and the 26 lives lost in Pahalgam was red... DRC knows the pain of cross-border terrorism... Pakistan is involved in cross-border terrorism... India has always supported the DRC's efforts on international platforms, and the DRC has reciprocated... We request you to publicly and on an international platform condemn Pakistan for the barbaric attack on Indian lives in Pahalgam," Ms Swaraj said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Sujan Chinoy stated that Pakistan has not only rejected peaceful relations with India but also blocked progress in South Asia.

He called on the global community to recognise Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism and to put pressure on it to choose peace over violence.

"Apart from rejecting the hand of peace and friendship, Pakistan has also thwarted the impulses of peace, progress and development in South Asia... All differences between India and Pakistan must and can be addressed only through bilateral negotiations and bilateral mechanisms. We have bilateral agreements that commit us to this bilateral process, and there is therefore no scope for any kind of international intervention or mediation, which is completely out of the question. But there is great scope for the international community to recognise Pakistan's role in promoting international terrorism, cross-border terrorism and to put adequate pressure on Pakistan so that it abjures the path of terrorism in favour of a path of peace," Mr Chinoy said.

Additionally, the all-party delegation had a meeting with the President of the Foreign Affairs Commission, Congo, Berthhold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)