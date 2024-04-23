After Iran's 'Harsher Response' Vow, Hezbollah Launches Rockets At Israel

A statement from Hezbollah confirmed the rocket attack on the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division at Ein Zeitim Base, claiming to have launched "dozens" of Katyusha rockets.

The attack was allegedly in response to Israeli incursions into southern Lebanese villages, including recent strikes on Srifa, Odaisseh, and Rab Tlatin, as reported by Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The Israeli military, in its response, identified approximately 35 rocket launches originating from Lebanon into the Ein Zeitim area but reported no casualties. Israeli forces retaliated by targeting the sources of the rocket fire.

Since the onset of hostilities, casualties have mounted on both sides. In Lebanon, at least 376 people, predominantly Hezbollah fighters, have been killed, alongside 70 civilians, according to figures from news agency AFP. On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and eight civilians have died.

Tensions between Israel and Iran are at a heightened state, with Tehran issuing a stern warning in response to recent provocations. Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani cautioned that any further "mistake" by Israel would trigger a "harsher and more decisive" response from Iran.

Addressing recent incidents near the Iranian city of Isfahan, where explosions were heard in what is believed to be an Israeli strike, Kanaani denounced the attack as "vexatious and malicious", adding that Iran's air defence successfully thwarted the assault, which involved "a small flying object and micro air vehicle".

On Sunday, rockets originating from northern Iraq were launched at a military installation in Syria that houses a coalition led by the United States. The coalition fighting against jihadist groups stated that one of its aircraft in Iraq took out a launcher in self-defence upon receiving reports of an unsuccessful rocket strike near a base in northeastern Syria. They said that no US personnel sustained injuries during the incident.

As Israel marked the beginning of Passover, protests have erupted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the 133 individuals held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Hundreds gathered outside Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence yesterday, calling for action to secure the release of the hostages.

Over in the US, tensions have flared on university campuses over protests against the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. At Yale University, numerous arrests were made in connection with these demonstrations. At Columbia, a large gathering of protesters set up a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the campus lawns. Some Jewish students at the renowned New York institution reported feeling intimidated and encountering instances of anti-Semitism during the protests.