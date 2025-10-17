Advertisement

After 'Frank' Call, Kremlin To 'Immediately' Start Trump-Putin Meet Prep

The call came ahead of Trump's meeting with Zelensky in the White House on Friday.

Both leaders met in August in Alaska but the meeting did not produce any diplomatic breakthrough.

The Kremlin said on Thursday it would "immediately" start preparing a summit between Russian and US presidents after Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held an "extremely frank and trustful" phone call.

"It has been agreed that representatives of the two countries will immediately start organising the summit, which could be held, for instance, in Budapest," Putin's top aide, Yuri Ushakov, told journalists.

"It was a highly substantive conversation, and at the same time, it was extremely frank and trustful," he added, saying the call was at Russia's initiative.

