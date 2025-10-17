Hope War Will End Without Ukraine Needing Tomahawks: Trump During Meet With Zelensky

US President Donald Trump suggested Friday it would be premature to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, saying as he hosted Volodymyr Zelensky that he hoped to secure peace with Russia first.

"Hopefully they won't need it. Hopefully we'll be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks," Trump told reporters as he said opposite Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

Trump shook hands with Zelensky, who was wearing a dark suit and shirt, outside the West Wing and briefly raised a fist but neither leader answered shouted questions.

The meeting comes a day after Trump announced a fresh summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- and cast doubt on giving Kyiv the powerful cruise missiles.

Ukraine has been lobbying Washington for Tomahawks for weeks, arguing that they could help put pressure on Russia to end its brutal three-and-a-half year invasion.

But on the eve of Zelensky's visit, Putin warned Trump in a call against delivering the weapons, saying it could escalate the war and jeopardize peace talks.

Trump also questioned whether he would grant Ukraine's wish, saying Washington could not "deplete" its own supplies of Tomahawks.

Trump and Putin agreed to a new summit in the Hungarian capital Budapest, which would be their first since an August meeting in Alaska that failed to produce any kind of peace deal.

'Many Questions'

Diplomatic talks on ending Russia's invasion have stalled since the Alaska summit.

Ukraine had hoped Zelensky's trip would add more pressure on Putin, especially by getting Tomahawks, which have a range of over 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles).

But Trump, who once said he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, appears set on pursuing a new diplomatic breakthrough to follow the Gaza ceasefire deal that he brokered last week.

The Kremlin said Friday that "many questions" needed resolving before Putin and Trump could meet, including who would be on each negotiating team.

But it appeared to brush off suggestions Putin would have difficulty flying over European airspace.

Hungary said Friday it would ensure Putin could enter and "hold successful talks" with the US despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes.

"Budapest is the only suitable place in Europe for a USA-Russia peace summit," Hungarian President Viktor Orban said on X on Friday.

Trump Frustration

Zelensky's visit to Washington, Ukraine's main military backer, will be his third since Trump returned to office.

During this time, Trump's position on the Ukraine war has shifted dramatically back and forth.

At the start of his term, Trump and Putin reached out to each other as the US leader derided Zelensky as a "dictator without elections".

Tensions came to a head in February, when Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of "not having the cards" in a bombshell televised meeting at the Oval Office.

Relations between the two have since warmed as Trump has expressed growing frustration with Putin.

But Trump has kept a channel of dialogue open with Putin, saying that they "get along." The US leader has repeatedly changed his position on sanctions and other steps against Russia following calls with the Russian president.

Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to demilitarize the country and prevent the expansion of NATO.

Kyiv and its European allies say the war is an illegal land grab that has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian and military casualties and widespread destruction.

Russia now occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory -- much of it ravaged by fighting. On Friday the Russian defense ministry announced it had captured three villages in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

