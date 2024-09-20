After Court Order, X Goes Offline Again In Brazil

X said the return of its service was "inadvertent and temporary."

Elon Musk's X social media platform went back offline in Brazil Thursday, a day after it resumed service in contravention of a judicial ban, internet providers said.

Brazil's Supreme Court had earlier in the day ordered X to suspend access to the platform, finding the company had "unlawfully, persistently and intentionally" flouted judicial rulings and would risk a daily fine of more than $900,000 for non-compliance.

The former Twitter was banned last month in Latin America's largest nation, but access to the phone app returned Wednesday in what the government slammed as a deliberate violation of the suspension.

X said the return of its service was "inadvertent and temporary."

On Thursday, the ABRINT association of internet providers said the network went offline again "just before 4:00 pm" local time, and was once again "blocked."

Judge Alexandre de Moraes in a court order Thursday called X "recalcitrant" and ordered state telecommunications agency Anatel to take the necessary measures to once again block access to the network.

The high-profile judge has been engaged in a long feud with South African-born billionaire Musk as part of his drive to crack down on disinformation in Brazil.

His suspension of X last month came after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts accused of spreading fake news, and then failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.

- Musk assets frozen -

The suspension infuriated Musk and the far-right, and has fueled a fierce debate on freedom of expression and the limits of social networks, both inside and outside the country.

The social media platform had more than 22 million users in Brazil.

Moraes has also frozen the assets of X and Musk's satellite internet operator Starlink -- which has been operating in Brazil since 2022, especially in remote communities in the Amazon -- to ensure payment of fines imposed on the social network for flouting court orders.

Last week, Moraes ordered the transfer of about $3 million from Musk's companies to pay fines incurred by X.

Musk has repeatedly hit out at Moraes in social media posts, calling him an "evil dictator" and dubbing him "Voldemort" after the villain from the "Harry Potter" series.

Internet providers explained that X became accessible again Wednesday after an automatic update to the phone application.

New software allowed the app to use constantly changing identifying IP addresses via a service called Cloudflare, making it harder to block.

ABRINT said Thursday that X had now stopped using Cloudflare.

While X said the restoration of service was unintentional, Anatel said the company had acted with "deliberate intention" to skirt the Supreme Court order.

Anatel said Thursday it had "identified a mechanism which, we hope" will block the service again.

When banning X, Moraes also ruled that those using "technological subterfuges" such as virtual private networks (VPNs) to access the blocked site could be fined up to $9,000.

