See Me 'Fold Laundry In Underwear' Instead Of Trump Talk: Stormy Daniels

As US President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first televised address from the Oval Office, porn star Stormy Daniels is planning to put on a show of her own for people who want something else to watch.

"If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live," Daniels tweeted.

Trump's speech, during which he is expected to make his case for building a wall along the border with Mexico, is scheduled for 9:00 pm.

Daniels claims to have had a sexual liaison with the then-married Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to paying $130,000 to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to silence her.