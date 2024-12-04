Adam Boehler To Be Trump's Special Envoy For Hostage Affairs

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Adam Boehler would be his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Trump said Boehler was a lead negotiator for him on his team that worked the Abraham Accords in 2020, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

"He has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader. Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME," Trump said.

Boehler is a former chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corp, a new federal agency created during Trump's first administration ending in 2021.

