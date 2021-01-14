Actor Tom Hanks To Host Television Show For Joe Biden's Inauguration

The Tom Hanks-hosted primetime special on Wednesday will be aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.

Joe Biden has cast himself as a unifier for the nation, but there is someone else the incoming administration hopes can help start healing a divided United States next week: universally beloved actor Tom Hanks.

The "Forrest Gump" star will host a special program broadcast simultaneously on all major US networks on the night of Biden's inauguration, American media reported.

The 90-minute show entitled "Celebrating America" will feature musical performances from Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.

"I'm SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event," Lovato wrote on Twitter.

I'm SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT ❤️???????? I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services ???????? pic.twitter.com/YiYmQ43M51 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 13, 2021

The broadcast -- organized by the Presidential Inaugural Committee -- will replace the usual festivities at the swearing-in ceremony, canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aretha Franklin sang at Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009, while Beyonce performed at his second four years later.

Trump had to settle for less well-known artists in 2017 due to his unpopularity in the entertainment world. Country singer Toby Keith headlined the event.

The Hanks-hosted primetime special on Wednesday January 20 will start at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0130 GMT Thursday) and will be aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.

It will pay tribute to "American heroes," including workers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)