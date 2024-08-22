Actor Mindy Kaling Endorses Kamala Harris, Shares Heartfelt Story

Mindy Kaling used this anecdote to highlight Kamala Harris' character.

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, actress and producer Mindy Kaling captivated the audience with her heartfelt support for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Kaling began with a lighthearted remark, saying, "The real reason I'm here is that deep down, I truly believe that as a woman of colour and a single mother of three, it is incredibly important that I be appointed ambassador to Italy."

Mindy Kaling: “The real reason I'm here is that deep down, I truly believe that as a woman of color and a single mother of three, it is incredibly important that I be appointed ambassador to Italy.” pic.twitter.com/Wx3thFxCes — Reda (@RedaMor_) August 22, 2024

Moving on, the actress, known for her roles in The Office and The Mindy Project, shared a personal story, shedding light on her connection to Harris and their shared Indian heritage.

She introduced herself as "the woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video". This light-hearted remark referred to an event several years ago when Harris, then a California senator, visited Kaling's home to film a cooking segment.

"She wasn't Madam Vice President then; she was my senator, and we were filming a video where she came to my home to cook dosas, a South Indian dish," Kaling recounted.

Mindy Kaling welcomed the crowd to the DNC, joking with the audience that they might recognize her as "the woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video." https://t.co/20OHIVmDXCpic.twitter.com/TWadpAx5T7 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 22, 2024

Reflecting on their meeting, Kaling described the immediate bond they formed, despite her initial nervousness about hosting a senator. "It's not every day that a senator comes over, and I was pretty nervous, but when she arrived, we immediately hit it off," she shared.

She recalled how they connected over their shared love for their mothers, both of whom died from cancer. "Both of our mothers were immigrants from India who came to America and committed their lives to serving others," Kaling said. Mindy Kaling's mother was an OB-GYN, while Harris' mother was a scientist dedicated to finding a cure for cancer.

One of the memorable moments for Kaling was discovering Harris' culinary skills. "But the thing I remember the most about the Vice President is that Kamala Harris can cook," Kaling said. She fondly recalled Harris' thoughtfulness, particularly towards Kaling's daughter, Kit. "She was so much better than me, but she also knew my family was watching. So as she gently corrected my sloppy dosa, she was complimenting me every step of the way, making sure that my daughter heard how good of a cook I am."

I had so much fun cooking masala dosa with @mindykaling, and even got to meet her dad.pic.twitter.com/9dgQUjKeZF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 27, 2019

Kaling used this anecdote to highlight Harris' character. "She had no desire to be seen as better than anyone else. She just wanted my kid to be impressed with her mom," the actress said. "It is that warmth, that generosity of spirit that I know she will bring to the White House as our next president," she endorsed.