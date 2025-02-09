All About Gyalo Thondup, Dalai Lama's Brother, Who Died At 97

Gyalo Thondup, the elder brother of the Dalai Lama and former chairman of the exiled Tibetan government in India, died on Saturday at age 97. He died at his home in Kalimpong, West Bengal, AP reported.

Mr Thondup played a crucial role in leading diplomatic efforts for the Tibetan cause, engaging in multiple rounds of talks with China and working with foreign governments, including the United States, to garner support for Tibet.

Who was Gyalo Thondup?

Gyalo Thondup was born in 1928 in Amdo province, Tibet, to a farming family. He was the second-eldest brother of the Dalai Lama and one of six siblings. Unlike his brothers, he was not groomed for a religious life and was instead sent abroad for education. During this time, the People's Liberation Army invaded Tibet, marking the beginning of Chinese control over the region. Witnessing these events, Mr Thondup became deeply involved in advocating against Chinese rule in Tibet. After Tibet's fall, he settled in India in 1952 and became a key liaison between the Tibetan exile community and the Indian government. He played a crucial role in developing contacts with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and US officials to seek support for Tibet. Mr Thondup was instrumental in coordinating his brother, the Dalai Lama's, escape to India in 1959. He helped establish relations with Indian and Western governments to rally support for the Tibetan cause. Between 1956 and 1974, Mr Thondup was a key figure in organising US support for Tibetan resistance fighters. He facilitated CIA-backed training programmes for Tibetan guerrilla fighters, despite the Dalai Lama's opposition to armed struggle. During this period, he also represented Tibet at the United Nations in 1959, 1960, and 1961. His efforts led to three resolutions (1959, 1961, and 1965) condemning Chinese actions in Tibet and advocating for Tibetan autonomy. In 1979, Mr Thondup began negotiations with Chinese leaders, changing his approach from supporting armed resistance to seeking dialogue for Tibet's future. He met Chinese statesman Deng Xiaoping, who said that "except independence, everything is negotiable." This led to negotiations between Tibetan representatives and China, which continued until talks halted in 2010. Mr Thondup served in the Tibetan government-in-exile as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1993 and later as Minister for Security from 1993 to 1996. In a 2003 interview with RFA, he acknowledged that neither India nor the US could resolve the Tibetan issue and argued that direct negotiations with Beijing were the only way forward. His memoir, The Noodle Maker of Kalimpong, published in 2015, detailed his involvement in the Tibetan resistance and his complex relationship with the US. He said he regretted relying on American promises for Tibetan independence. In his last known media interview in November 2024, he urged Tibetans to remain united and continue promoting Tibetan culture globally.

On Sunday, the Dalai Lama led a prayer session for Thondup at a monastery in Bylakuppe, Karnataka, where he is staying for the winter. He prayed for his brother's "swift rebirth" in line with Buddhist traditions and acknowledged his contributions.