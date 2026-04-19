Mystery Of US Family Who Vanished In 1958 Solved After Sunken Car Found In Oregon River

A mystery that haunted a US state for more than six decades has finally been solved. The disappearance of Kenneth and Barbara Martin and their three daughters in 1958, once one of the state's most puzzling cases, has now been confirmed as a tragic accident, not foul play, CBS News reported.

The Disappearance

In December 1958, the family set out to gather Christmas greenery near the Columbia River Gorge and never returned. Their sudden disappearance drew national attention, sparking widespread searches and speculation. Months later, the bodies of two daughters, Virginia (13) and Susan (11), were found in the river. But Kenneth, Barbara, and their eldest daughter, Barbie (14), remained missing, deepening the mystery for decades.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office said, "The Martin family originally disappeared in December of 1958 while reportedly visiting the Columbia River Gorge to collect Christmas greenery. The remains of Virginia and Susan Martin were found downstream months later, but the parents, Kenneth and Barbara, and oldest daughter Barbara (Barbie) were never found despite extensive searching and diving."

For years, theories ranged from accidental drowning to possible foul play. A reward was even offered for information, but no conclusive answers emerged.

The Breakthrough

The breakthrough came in 2024, when independent diver Archer Mayo discovered a submerged 1954 Ford station wagon in the Columbia River. The vehicle, heavily buried in sediment, was recovered in fragments, but investigators were able to confirm it belonged to the Martin family.

Diver Mayo said, "I think that they turned around in such a way that they kind of got stuck against a curb, put the car in reverse, and it wouldn't move, it wouldn't move, it wouldn't move. And then all of a sudden jolted and went backwards in an uncontrollable way into the water, and that's what they all do. So, yeah, I have a theory. I mean, no one's ever going to know if it's right or not."

In 2025, additional human remains were located near the wreckage and sent for forensic testing. DNA analysis later matched the remains to Kenneth, Barbara, and Barbie Martin, finally accounting for all five family members.

Authorities say the evidence points to a tragic accident, likely involving the car veering into the river. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office has since closed the case, stating there is no indication of criminal activity.

Kristen Mittelman, chief development officer of genetics lab Ortham Inc., told KATU: "So many people worked for years to find and identify the Martin family, and we are proud to have helped. A mystery like this doesn't just weigh on the family; it weighs on the entire community, and hopefully this gives a lot of people the resolution they deserve.