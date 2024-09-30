Advertisement

A List Of Important Dates In 2024 US Presidential Election

Here is a timeline of events related to the election between now and Inauguration Day next January.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
A List Of Important Dates In 2024 US Presidential Election
The voting will take place on November 5.

Republican former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, will face each other in the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.  

Here is a timeline of events related to the election between now and Inauguration Day next January.

- Oct. 1: Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance and Democratic rival Tim Walz will take part in a debate hosted by CBS News.

- Nov. 5: Election Day

- Later in November: It could take days for the election result to be known, especially if it is close and mail-in ballots are a factor.

- Nov. 26: Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, is due to be sentenced in the Manhattan hush money case where he was found guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star. Trump has denied wrongdoing and sentencing was originally due to take place on Sept. 18. 

- Dec. 17: Electors, who together form the Electoral College, meet in their respective states or the District of Columbia to select the president and vice president.

- Dec. 25: The electoral votes must be received by the president of the Senate - a role held by the vice president, currently Harris - and the archivist by this date. 

2025

- Jan. 6: The vice president presides over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress, announces the results and declares who has been elected. 

Ahead of the count on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump lambasted his vice president, Mike Pence, for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's win. On that day, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters trying to stop the count. Biden's win was certified early the next day. 

Congress has since passed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022, which requires approval of one-fifth of the House and Senate to consider a challenge to a state's results - a much higher bar than existed before, when any single lawmaker from each chamber could trigger a challenge.

- Jan. 20: The inauguration of the election winner and their vice president takes place. At this ceremony, the victor and the vice president are officially sworn into office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Presidential Elections 2024, US Elections, US
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Scientists Explain Mount Everest's 'More Than Expected' Growth
A List Of Important Dates In 2024 US Presidential Election
Biden Calls For Ceasefire In Lebanon But Israeli Incursion Seems Imminent
Next Article
Biden Calls For Ceasefire In Lebanon But Israeli Incursion Seems Imminent
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com