91-Year-Old Man Skydives, Raises Over Rs 4 Lakh For Charity

Most people slow down in their 90s, but 91-year-old Alan Still chose adventure instead. He skydived to raise over $5,000 (Rs Rs 4,76,652) for a Surrey community centre, calling the experience "absolutely thrilling."

Still described the jump as "absolutely thrilling." He undertook the challenge to support the organisation, which strengthens the local community through activities ranging from bingo nights to excursions to Windsor Castle.

The community centre posted a video of Still's adventure on Instagram and thanked him for his contribution. The organisation said a very special thank you goes to Alan.

It said that at 91 years young, he showed remarkable courage and determination by taking on the challenge and inspired everyone along the way.

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Still said he will never forget going out of the aeroplane and falling through the air, but it was all over so quickly.

To mark the skydive, staff and neighbours from the Rowleys Center presented him with a personalized "thank you" mug featuring a photo of his jump, so he will be reminded of the experience with every cup of tea.

Still said he never imagined he would be doing anything like this at 91, but he enjoyed it so much that he is now planning more fun adventures.

He said his next challenge will be to ride a 100-mph (160.9 km/h) zip line in Wales.