NASA Shares Satellite Image Of 9/11 Terror Attacks To Commemorate 21st Anniversary

9/11 21st anniversary: The picture showed huge plumes of smoke rising from Manhattan.

To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, NASA on Sunday took to Twitter to share a photo one of its astronauts took of New York City from Space, after hijacked planes crashed into the city's iconic twin towers. The image, taken by Astronaut Frank Culbertson, showed huge plumes of smoke rising from Manhattan shortly after the two planes crashed into the buildings.

"On this 21st anniversary of that terrible day, we honor the victims and heroes of the 9/11 terrorist attacks," the US space agency said in the social media post. "The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were a national tragedy that resulted in a staggering loss of life and a significant change in American culture. Each year, we pause and never forget," it separately wrote in a release.

On September 11, 2001, @NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson took this photo from the ISS of smoke rising from the Twin Towers in New York City. On this 21st anniversary of that terrible day, we honor the victims and heroes of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



In the press note, NASA also shared the words of astronaut Frank Culbertson, who was aboard the International Space Station (ISS) at the time of the attacks and the only American on the crew. He stated that the smoke he captured on camera appeared to have an "odd bloom" to it.

"After reading one of the news articles we just received, I believe we were looking at NY around the time of, or shortly after, the collapse of the second tower," Mr Culbertson said.

"It's horrible to see smoke pouring from wounds in your own country from such a fantastic vantage point. The dichotomy of being on a spacecraft dedicated to improving life on the earth and watching life being destroyed by such willful, terrible acts is jolting to the psyche, no matter who you are," he added.

On September 11, 2001, planes crashed into New York City's World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and a field in Pennsylvania. The terror attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people and injured countless others.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a sombre commemoration held under a steady rain.

"The American story itself changed that day. What we cannot change, never will, is the character of this nation" the attackers sought to wound," he said in a speech outside Pentagon. "The character of sacrifice and love, of generosity and grace, of strength and resilience," Mr Biden added.