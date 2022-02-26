This 80-Year-Old Wants To Join The Ukrainian Army For His 'Grandchildren'

The man, with a bag in his hand, was photographed as he approached a Ukrainian soldier.

An 80-year-old Ukrainian man's photo has gone viral after he was trying to enlist himself in the army amidst the Russian invasion. The man, with a bag in his hand, was photographed as he approached a Ukrainian soldier.

The image, taken at an unknown location, has gone viral on social media.

“An 80-year-old who showed up to join the Ukrainian army, carrying with him a small case with two T-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids,” read the post on Reddit.

Take a look at the social media update that has been upvoted by over 15,300 users so far.

The widely circulated photo was also shared by former Ukrainian first lady Kateryna Yushchenko on Twitter.

Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/bemD24h6Ae — Kateryna Yushchenko (@KatyaYushchenko) February 24, 2022

Social media users were impressed by the elderly man's patriotic gesture.

A user wrote, “God bless Ukraine and all her faithful defenders.”

God bless Ukraine and all her faithful defenders. — Marcia G ???????? (@gainesm) February 25, 2022

Another said, “I'm getting close to that age, and if called upon, I will do the same.”

I'm getting close to that age, and if called upon, I will do the same. — Richard Kapuaala (@rkapuaala) February 24, 2022

“Heroes are everywhere and at every age,” was the sentiment on the social media platform.

Bless his heart. After 9/11 my Dad, who was 70 at the time, wanted to go back in the army in any capacity possible. He said I can sweep the floors, anything to help. Heroes are everywhere and every age. — ???????????????? (@NCPJKMKCABLK) February 25, 2022

A person wrote, “This is simultaneously the sweetest and depressing thing I've seen in a while."

This is simultaneously the sweetest and depressing thing I've seen in a while #ukraine — Tc (@TexasLife7) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, on Friday, both the governments, Russia and Ukraine, indicated an openness to negotiations to end the war.