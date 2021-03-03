8 Injured In 'Suspected Terrorist' Stabbings In Sweden: Police

Police originally treated the incident as "attempted murder". (Representational)

A man in his twenties attacked eight people with a "sharp object," seriously injuring two, in the Swedish city of Vetlanda on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.

Police originally treated the incident as "attempted murder" but later changed it, in a statement, to a "suspected terrorist crime".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)