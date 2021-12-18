8 Dead, Several Injured In Blast In Pakistan's Karachi: Report

At least 8 people reportedly died in a blast in Pak's Sindh province this afternoon (Representational)

At least eight people have died in a blast in Pakistan's Sindh province this afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

The explosion happened in Karachi's Shershah area, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistani news report said that police and rescue officials have reached the site. The injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital.

Media reports said that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

More details awaited.



