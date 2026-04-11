75-Year-Old US Woman Beaten In Street After Asking Neighbour To Clean Up Dog Mess

A 75-year-old Brooklyn woman was hospitalised after being physically assaulted outside her home following a dispute over dog waste, the New York Post has reported.

Linda Scott said she confronted a neighbour after repeatedly requesting that they dispose of their dog's waste. Shortly thereafter, a second woman accompanying the neighbour allegedly attacked Scott without provocation. She was punched and knocked to the ground, where she was then kicked.

Footage of the incident captured a person wearing a red sweatshirt carrying out the assault. The video has since been cited as key evidence in the case, as per the news report.

The trouble appears to have started over the use of ammonia. Scott said she had been spreading ammonia near her boundary fence to keep away pests, when a group of dog walkers accused her of splashing them with the chemical. Her son Michael said the family had been troubled for years by a vacant plot of land next to their home on President Street in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, where dog owners repeatedly allowed their animals to foul the ground without clearing up after them.

Watch the video here:

🚨BREAKING: Brooklyn grandma viciously beaten after asking women to pick up their dogs' poop.



Linda Scott (75) went to speak with her neighbors to ask one of them to clean up after a dog. Moments later, another young woman who was with that neighbor allegedly attacked her,… pic.twitter.com/SsCrghsJKP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 9, 2026

The situation will be familiar to many Indians living in urban areas, where disputes over stray and pet animals fouling public spaces and residential premises are a common source of neighbourhood tension.

Speaking from her hospital bed, still shaken and bruised, Scott said: "I was trying to cover my head as much as possible because she was kicking. I was trying to call 911, but I couldn't. Then my son came out of the house." In India, the equivalent emergency number is 112.

Her son Michael described the attack, saying: "The woman just came, walked real fast, came up here and started punching my mother, knocked her to the ground, kicked her in the face."

Michael Scott said his mother was taken to Interfaith Medical Centre, where doctors told him she had narrowly avoided suffering a heart attack as a result of the beating.

Neighbours described the vacant plot as a longstanding problem, drawing rubbish, homeless individuals, and unleashed dogs. Scott had reportedly filed multiple official complaints with the city authorities about the ongoing nuisance.

Michael Scott was keen to clarify that his mother's use of ammonia was not intended as a weapon, saying: "My mother puts ammonia down to use as a deterrent to keep rats and dogs away because of the smell."

Scott was discharged from hospital the following day and is expected to make a full recovery. Police are continuing to search for the woman responsible for the assault.

Scott said she felt compelled to speak out so that others might be spared a similar ordeal. "Because the young lady had no business beating me like that," she said.