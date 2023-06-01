7-Year-Old Attacked By 'Aggressive' German Shepherd In London, Police Look For Dog's Owner

The police in London said none of the dog attack victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The police in London are looking for the owner of the German Shepherd dog that attacked a seven-year-old boy and two others. According to Evening Standard, the police rushed to the scene on Thornton Heath just before 9am on Wednesday after receiving complaint of an attack by an "aggressive dog". The found a child and an adult with bite injuries. When the cops captured the dog, another man approached them claiming that he was also attacked, the outlet further said.

The police said none of the dog attack victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

"The dog, which appeared to be a German shepherd breed, was seized by officers and will be assessed. Enquiries are underway to identify and locate the owner of the dog," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by Evening Standard.

In April, another such tragic incident was reported from the UK after a "Pitbull-like" dog killed a man's pet.

The attack took place on Monday in Camberwell, south London, when the woman stepped out of her home with her pet dog Rocky, a Chihuahua-Russell mix, according to the BBC.

The family immediately took the dog to a veterinarian, who told them Rocky had suffered a broken spine and a punctured lung. It died a few hours later.

Another horrifying incident was reported from Gujarat's Amreli district where a three-year-old boy playing near an agricultural field was killed by a pack of dogs.

The incident took place when the boy's parents and other family members, all farm labourers, were working in an agricultural field.

According to the police, the child was playing alone in the area when the dog attack took place.