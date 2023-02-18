6-Year-Old US Girl Shoots Grandmother In Moving Car

Police found that the shooting was "accidental" after interviewing the six-year-old.

A six-year-old girl shot her grandmother from the backseat of a moving car in Florida, US, on February 16, as per a report in Fox News.

According to a press release by the North Port Police Department, the girl found her 57-year-old grandmother's gun in the backseat of the car. She then shot her in the lower back around 3 pm. "A 57-year-old woman reported that her 6-year-old granddaughter got ahold of a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle and accidentally fired a single shot through the driver seat, striking her in the lower back," they added.

The police department mentioned that the weapon was originally located in a holster, "tucked in the back pocket of the driver seat, beneath a seat cover".

However, the woman was able to drive home and called US emergency helpline number 911. She was then airlifted to a hospital with "non-threatening injuries".

North Port Police Department added that an investigation was launched into the matter and the girl was also questioned. "An interview of the child was conducted by those with the Child Protection Centre in North Port. All other parties involved were also questioned," they added in the press release.

Police chief Todd Garrison issued a statement and said, "This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety." Mr Garrison stated that although "it appears that everyone is going to be okay", the incident "could have been much worse, not just for the grandma but for the child."

He concluded by saying, "Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms."

