6-Year-Old Pug Jinny Lu Wins 2026 World's Ugliest Dog Contest

A 6-year-old pug named Jinny Lu has been crowned the winner of the 2026 World's Ugliest Dog Contest, which celebrated its 50th year by bringing together a group of unique-looking dogs. The 50th Annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest, produced by the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, took place on August 14 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California, reported People.com.

The event featured a parade of strange-yet-sweet-looking dogs competing for the unusual title. As the winner of the internationally known contest, Jinny Lu's owner Michelle Grady will receive a $5,000 (around Rs 4,77,252.50) prize from MUG Root Beer.

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MUG Root Beer also provided $3,000 (around Rs 2,86,772.40) to the second-place winner, Pinky, a Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, and $2,000 (around Rs 1,91,180.40) to the third-place winner, Otto, a Chihuahua mix.

MUG mentioned in a statement that Jinny Lu was adopted through Pug Rescue four years ago and has been a constant source of mischief and joy ever since.

Grady said that Jinny Lu, who made her fourth attempt at earning the World's Ugliest Dog title, absolutely loves competition, meeting everyone and everything the event stands for.

While some may find the title of the competition cruel, the World's Ugliest Dog Contest has never been about shaming dogs. Instead, the contest organisers see the event as an opportunity to highlight each dog's individuality and inner beauty and promote pet adoption by showing the unusual and affectionate dogs waiting to be loved.

Mandy Clendenen, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, said in a statement that the World's Ugliest Dog Contest has never really been about finding the world's ugliest dog.

She added that for 50 years, the event has celebrated the uniqueness of every dog while sharing a message of compassion, rescue and acceptance. She said it was incredible to see how a small local tradition had grown into an event that captures hearts around the world.