6 Killed In Armed Clash In Pak's Balochistan: Report

"Cause of armed clash is stated to be land dispute," said Levies Force officials. (Representational)

Six people were killed while three were injured in an armed clash between in the Kacchi area of Balochistan, Dawn reported.

The officials said that the clash occured between tribesmen of Abro and Lehri tribes.

The two tribes' armed men took positions opposite one another and began fire, which lasted for a while and resulted in six deaths on both sides, they added, as reported by Dawn.

A large unit of the Levies Force and Kachhi Deputy Commissioner Jahandad Khan Mandokhail rushed to the area to clear the trenches of the two tribes' armed men.

"The cause of the armed clash is stated to be a land dispute between the two tribes which caused a bloody clash which claimed six lives," Levies Force officials said.

While confirming the clash, Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that Frontier Corps personnel had been sent to the affected area and had taken control, aiding the local government in preventing additional violence, Dawn reported.

