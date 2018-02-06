Taiwan Hotel Collapses After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake

A shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan late Tuesday, US geologists said, the latest in a string of quakes to have hit the region in recent days.

World | | Updated: February 06, 2018 23:10 IST
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

Taipei, Taiwan: 

Highlights

  1. Media reports said there were 30 people trapped inside the hotel
  2. TV images showed roads strewn with rubble and cracks in highways
  3. The quake hit around 21 km northeast of the port city Hualien
A hotel on the east coast of Taiwan has collapsed after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the national fire agency said, with reports that several other buildings have been toppled with some people trapped.

Images on local television showed the Marshal Hotel in Hualien slanted on its side, partially crumpled into the ground.

Media reports said there were 30 people trapped inside with others crawling to safety.

The fire agency said a second hotel had also been damaged, with televison images showing roads strewn with rubble and cracks in highways.

The quake hit at 23:50 pm (1550 GMT) around 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast of the port city Hualien, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It follows almost 100 smaller tremors to have hit the area in the last three days.

The quake comes almost exactly two years since a quake of the same magnitude struck the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan, killing more than 100 people. 

