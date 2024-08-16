6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan: Weather Agency

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck 34 km (21.13 miles) off Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien on Friday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 9.7 km, the weather administration said.

